It's a fight of ideologies: Rahul Gandhi

on Thursday described the battle between the and the BJP as "a fight of ideologies".

"On the one hand there is Gurua Nanak Devji's ideology and on the other it is the RSS ideology of spreading hatred," Gandhi told a public rally in Killi Chahal village on the outskirts of Moga town.

"If the comes to power at the Centre, it will change the GST (goods and services tax)."

He alleged that GST was brought without any consultations and it had resulted only in losses to businesses. "We will change GST once we are in power in 2019."

At the political rally, Gandhi handed over debt waiver certificates to landless farmers and labourers.

Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi, Gandhi said: "What has Modi done in the last five years? He gave five airports to Adani a few days ago while there was an atmosphere of war in the country."

The Congress had waived off loans of farmers while Modi had written off loans of the country's biggest industrialists, he said.

"We waived off farm loans in Madhya Pradesh, and like we promised. We did this within 10 days of forming the government."

Daring Modi, Gandhi said: "He should hold a debate with me in front of TV cameras for 15 minutes. Everything will become clear.

"When I said that has a drug problem, I was ridiculed. The then said that I was lying. The current Congress government has broken the back of drug trade in

"The moment our government is formed in 2019, we will give guaranteed minimum income and the money will be transferred directly to bank accounts," he said.

claimed that Gandhi would become the next

"I have no doubt in saying that will be our next Prime Minister," he said.

