Congress getting high TRPs in Pakistani TVs: Jaitley

Jaitley on Thursday lashed out at the and its for repeatedly raking up the fighter jet deal and said the questions raised on the issue were meant to divert public attention from the comments made by leaders "against national security".

"The has in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders boxed itself into a corner in a very difficult situation. They are getting high TRPs in Pakistani TVs. But there is a revulsion as far as domestic opinion in is concerned," Jaitley said.

He was responding to query on Gandhi's demand that an investigation against should be carried out for conducting parallel negotiations and delaying the delivery of the fighter jets to

Jaitley said that the government had repeatedly made its position clear on the issue, the had spoken on it and the CAG had already analysed it.

"The petitioners are taking one more chance. No dynast can claim that he is above or CAG and that verdicts and findings don't apply," he said.

Senior Congress had demanded that release evidences of air strike in as the US did after killing Al Qaeda

The (IAF) bombed Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 terror attack in which killed 40 troopers.

--IANS

bns/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)