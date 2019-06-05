It was an experiment that failed: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav on Wednesday admitted that his alliance with the (BSP) was "an experiment that failed".

"I have been a science student. There are experiments and sometimes they fail... But at least you realize what went wrong. But, today, I will say what I said when we announced the alliance -- respect to Mayawatiji is respect to me," he said.

He added: "As far as the alliance is concerned, if we have to contest alone in the by-elections, I will consult my party leaders on our future strategy."

BSP announced on Tuesday that her party would contest the coming by-elections in 11 Assembly seats alone and would review her decision to call off the alliance "only if the can bring an improvement in its cadres".

The 11 seats have fallen vacant after the legislators of BJP, BSP and SP got elected to the Lok Sabha.

This is the first time the BSP will be contesting by-elections. The party, in the past, has not contested by-elections, terming it a waste of time.

The BSP, in the recent Lok Sabha elections, contested 38 seats but could win only 10 whereas the contested 37 seats and won five.

Political analysts say that while gained from the Samajwadi Party's Muslim and Yadav voters, her Dalit vote base did not help Samajwadi Party at all. However, claims that her party candidates did not get Yadav votes.

