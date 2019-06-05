610 political parties won no seat in LS elections

A total of 610 mainly regional and small political parties across the country failed to win even a single seat in the elections while 530 got zero per cent vote share.

A total of 13 parties managed to enter the by bagging just one seat each, according to data available with the

Some of the parties which drew a blank in the battle are Forward Bloc, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Party (JJP), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Sarva Party (SJPA), Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, All India N.R. (AINRC), Rashtriya Dal (RJD) and the PMK.

Of the 610 parties, 80 got about 1 per cent or less vote percentage in the overall vote share while the remaining 530 got zero per cent.

A total of 37 political parties will mark their presence in Lok Sabha, with the BJP alone grabbing 303 seats out of the 542. The won 52 seats. Polling was countermanded in one seat in

The parties entering the House with just one seat each include the (Sangrur, Punjab), All Students (Giridih, Jharkhand), AIADMK (Theni, Tamil Nadu), All (Dhubri, Assam) and (Kollam, Kerala).

The others with one seat are VCK (Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu), (Sikkim), Nationalist (Nagaland), Janata Dal-Secular (Hassan, Karnataka), (Nagaur, Rajasthan), Mukti Morcha (Rajmahal, Jharkhand), (M) (Kottayam, Kerala) and Mizo (Mizoram).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, out of the total 464 parties in the fray, 38 parties get entry into the Lok Sabha and 12 parties won only one seat each.

This time, six national parties -- (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), (CPI), Communist Party of (CPI-M), Congress and -- collectively won 375 seats, up from 342 in 2014.

In 2014, 400 smaller parties got zero seats whose 6,040 candidates lost their security deposits. A candidate loses deposit if he fails to win even a sixth of the valid votes polled.

