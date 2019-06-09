J&K Governor conducts aerial survey of Amarnath Yatra routes

on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the twin tracks of and leading to the Cave shrine.

An official statement said: " Satya Pal Malik, accompanied by K. Vijay Kumar, to Governor, and B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, conducted an aerial survey of the entire Yatra route along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari- axis to gain firsthand view of the existing snow accumulation levels.

"The expressed satisfaction over the pace of the ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks. The Governor has impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the Yatra are put in place before its commencement on July 1."

Pilgrims approach the cave shrine from either the track in north Kashmir's district or the traditional track in south Kashmir's district.

This year's annual pilgrimage begins on July 1 and ends on August 15, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

--IANS

sq/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)