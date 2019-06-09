J&K Governor conducts aerial survey of Amarnath Yatra routes

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the twin tracks of Baltal and Pahalgam leading to the Amarnath Cave shrine.
An official statement said: "Governor Satya Pal Malik, accompanied by K. Vijay Kumar, advisor to Governor, and B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, conducted an aerial survey of the entire Amarnath Yatra route along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari-Pahalgam axis to gain firsthand view of the existing snow accumulation levels.
"The Governor expressed satisfaction over the pace of the ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks. The Governor has impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the Yatra are put in place before its commencement on July 1."
Pilgrims approach the cave shrine from either the Baltal track in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district or the traditional Pahalgam track in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
This year's annual Amarnath pilgrimage begins on July 1 and ends on August 15, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.
