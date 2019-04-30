J&K Governor's twitter handle hacked

-
-
Embarrassment was caused to the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after the official twitter handle of Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Officials at the state Raj Bhawan were embarrassed on Tuesday morning when the Governor's official twitter handle was hacked showing the governor among the followers of the Pakistan Prime Minister.
Officials said corrective action was immediately taken and a complaint was lodged with the state police against the hackers who played the mischief.
--IANS
sq/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
