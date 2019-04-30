Six held for attempted attack on CRPF convoy at Banihal

Six persons, including a Ph.D. student, have been arrested in connection with the failed attack on a (CRPF) convoy in area of Jammu- highway on March 30, police said on Tuesday.

A private car had exploded in the area of district on the Jammu- highway on March 30 while a CRPF convoy was moving on the highway. However, no damage or casualty was caused except for minor damage to one of the buses.

of Police, Jammu, told reporters that the six were arrested during the investigations into the March 30 explosion and were identified as Ph.D scholar Hilal Ahmad Mantoo, Umar Shafi, Aqib Shah and Waseem, all residents of district, and and Owais Amin, of district.

Police said a letterhead belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit that was recovered from the wreckage of the exploded car had identified Amin as the militant the outfit had deputed to carry out the attack, which had been jointly planned by it and the

The IGP said the (NIA) will take the case now that the had completed its investigations.

The of the car had managed to escape after the explosion, which, the police said, occurred prematurely as it could not cause any damage or casualty as was intended by the militants.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)