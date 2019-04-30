JUST IN
22 IS militants killed, 2 captured in Afghanistan

IANS  |  Kabul 

Twenty-two Islamic State (IS) militants were killed and two others captured on Tuesday as security forces stormed their hideouts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the special operations were launched in the early hours of Tuesday against the hideouts in Khogiani district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four hideouts have been destroyed and their arms and ammunition were destroyed during the raids.

No security personnel was injured, the statement added.

Tue, April 30 2019. 14:50 IST

