22 IS militants killed, 2 captured in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
US drone strike kills Islamic State spokesperson in Afghanistan
Afghan security forces kill 27 Taliban militants
Afghan special forces fight IS; Taliban kill 15 policemen
Afghan official: Suicide blast near airport in east kills 4
Afghan official: Suicide blast near airport in east kills 16
-
Twenty-two Islamic State (IS) militants were killed and two others captured on Tuesday as security forces stormed their hideouts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, an official statement said.
According to the statement, the special operations were launched in the early hours of Tuesday against the hideouts in Khogiani district, reports Xinhua news agency.
Four hideouts have been destroyed and their arms and ammunition were destroyed during the raids.
No security personnel was injured, the statement added.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU