J&K relaxes restrictions on civilian traffic on NH

The and Kashmir government on Saturday decided to relax the restrictions imposed on the movement of civilian vehicles on the national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays.

An official statement here said: "The restriction on civilian movement between and on National Highway-44 would now be limited only to Sunday with effect from April 22.

"There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday.

"The restrictions would continue between and on National Highway-44 as earlier. However, these would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces."

Even on the days of restrictions -- Sunday and Wednesday -- between and and on Sunday between and Srinagar, the local administration would continue to facilitate movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks, it said.

"Further, the local administration and police would examine the possibility of allowing public transport of state road transport buses to move during the period of restriction on the national highway even on convoy days.

"Complete review of restrictions on the highway would be done after the last phase of elections on April 6 to examine the need for continuing with them."

The purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of security of everyone and appeal to the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic, the statement said.

"The Government is alive to the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them while being cognizant of the needs of security forces. The restrictions strike a balance between the two.

"The restrictions will be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days."

Restrictions were imposed on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays on the national highway following the February 14 terror attack in district in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

