Yasin Malik ill, shifted to hospital in Delhi: Family

The of Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, on Saturday said that he is ill and has been shifted to a hospital.

members said that when they had gone to meet Malik in earlier, authorities told them that he was on a hunger strike.

Malik was shifted to hospital by authorities after he remained on hunger strike for 12 days, they said.

Markets in the Maisuma area here - where Malik hails from - closed spontaneously on Saturday after news about Malik's spread.

In custody since February, Malik was arrested by the on April 9 and brought to Delhi, where a court on April 10 sent him to the agency's custody till April 22 after it sought his custodial interrogation in connection with a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)