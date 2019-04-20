Yasin Malik ill, shifted to hospital in Delhi: Family

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

The family of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, on Saturday said that he is ill and has been shifted to a hospital.

Family members said that when they had gone to meet Malik in Delhi earlier, authorities told them that he was on a hunger strike.

Malik was shifted to hospital by authorities after he remained on hunger strike for 12 days, they said.

Markets in the Maisuma area here - where Malik hails from - closed spontaneously on Saturday after news about Malik's illness spread.

In custody since February, Malik was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on April 9 and brought to Delhi, where a court on April 10 sent him to the agency's custody till April 22 after it sought his custodial interrogation in connection with a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 17:12 IST

