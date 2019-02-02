J&K weather improves

across and Kashmir improved after three days on Saturday as a feeble winter sun battled with clouds to register its presence.

"We are expecting dry, cloudy during the next three to four days," said a

While rains stopped in the region there was no snowfall in the valley with recording minus 0.4 degrees Celsius and city 6.5. Pahalgam was at minus 9.2 and Gulmarg minus 10.5 degrees.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 11.5, Kargil minus 15.4 and Drass minus 21.4 degrees Celius.

In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 5, Batote minus 2.5, Bannihal minus 5 and Bhaderwah minus 4 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)