Jaish chief Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UNSC

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the (UNSC) on Wednesday declared Pakistan-based (JeM) as a global terrorist, two and a half months after his outfit carried out the ghastly terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama.

The 1267 made the declaration after China, which had blocked the proposal four times earlier, lifted its "technical hold" amidst intense pressure from the Security Council's other permanent members like the US, the UK and

"Big, small, all join together. designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's Permanent to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

The action will mean that Azhar's assets will be frozen by the UN member countries and his travel will be barred in these nations.

"It (defending Azhar) was increasingly becoming untenable for the Chinese," said an on condition of anonymity.

had indicated on Tuesday that it would no more block the resolution, which was initially moved by India, as its said the "relevant consultations" at the Sanctions Committee had made "some progress" and the issue would be "properly resolved".

had been blocking Azhar's listing despite a strong push by the US, UK and The latest such action was taken by last month, which was described by as "disappointing".

Azhar, a Pakistani national, founded the JeM with the help of Pakistan's intelligence agency in January 2000, soon after his release from an Indian jail in exchange for 166 hostages of an plane which was hijacked to in during a flight from to

Since then, the outfit has carried out umpteen terror attacks in India, including the one on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

The latest outrageous action by the outfit was in Pulwama on February 14, when a suicide bomber of JeM rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, killing 40 security personnel.

"To say that blacklisted Azhar under US pressure was not the only factor. But the Americans going about the 1267 Committee and circulating their own draft at the would have surely concerned the Chinese," the Indian added.

"At the Security Council, the Chinese would have had to explain its position if they vetoed the resolution which is not the case at the 1267 committee," the explained.

