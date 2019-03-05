Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist held in Tripura

An Indian member of the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror group was arrested in Tripura on Tuesday, a top police official said.
"Nazir Shaikh, 25, was arrested in western Tripura by the Tripura police. He is involved in many terror activities in Bangladesh and India," Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla told the media.
Shaikh, a resident of West Bengal Murshidabad district of West Bengal and expert in making IED (Improvised Explosive Devices), would be produced in court on Wednesday.
Shukla said that the National Investigation Agency would also be informed of the arrest.
