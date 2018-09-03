Jamie Otis had a chemical pregnancy

Reality TV star Jamie Otis says she had experienced a chemical pregnancy just days after she shared a picture of a test that she hoped was positive.
"Sorry I've been missing in action. This very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sister in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains and spotting," Otis began, reports people.com.
She added: "Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what I mean. I'm a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy. I don't know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers and carry their babies to term and others struggle?"
A chemical pregnancy is "an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation", according to Healthline.
"What I do know is that I am so, so thankful for this little girl (and her daddy) right here. It's like she knew mommy was in so much pain.... she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long," Otis said.
Otis and husband Doug Hehner have had a difficult road to parenthood. In July 2016, Otis and Hehner announced they had lost a baby boy they named Johnathan Edward.
Then in August 2017, Otis gave birth to daughter Henley Grace.
