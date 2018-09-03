Jamie Otis had a chemical pregnancy

Reality TV star says she had experienced a chemical just days after she shared a picture of a test that she hoped was positive.

"Sorry I've been missing in action. This very bizarre positive test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sister in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains and spotting," Otis began, reports people.com.

She added: "Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what I mean. I'm a so I had my suspicions; but my confirmed I had a chemical I don't know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers and carry their babies to term and others struggle?"

A is "an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation", according to

"What I do know is that I am so, so thankful for this little girl (and her daddy) right here. It's like she knew mommy was in so much pain.... she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long," Otis said.

Otis and husband have had a difficult road to parenthood. In July 2016, Otis and Hehner announced they had lost a baby boy they named

Then in August 2017, Otis gave birth to daughter

