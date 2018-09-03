Respect investigative process in 'ER' actress shooting case: City officials

South city officials have cautioned the public against making preliminary judgments about the fatal shooting of "ER" at her home.

In a statement, city officials said two separate, independent investigations are being conducted by the and into the officer-involved shooting, reports variety.com.

"We believe our officers acted appropriately under a tragic set of circumstances," South City Manager said in a press release.

"We are asking the public to respect the investigative process and allow the Sheriff's Department and D.A.'s office to gather and release the facts," DeWolfe further said.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Marquez's home in Pasadena, California, after a landlord called the police to check on her well-being. When officers arrived at her apartment, they said she was suffering seizures and appeared unable to take care of herself, so they called for paramedics and a mental health clinician.

After an hour and a half, Marquez armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to open fire, according to Sheriff's Lt.

"We look forward to hearing the results of the investigation. In the meantime, we are asking the public to be patient and wait until the facts of the case are confirmed before making judgements about the incident," DeWolfe said.

In addition to her work opposite on "ER," Marquez appeared with in 1988's "Stand and Deliver," along with the series "Malcom & Eddie" and "Wiseguy."

Last October, she alleged that she was blacklisted from "ER" by Clooney after she complained of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

--IANS

nv/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)