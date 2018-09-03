Janamashtami celebrated with fervour in Bengal's ISKCON

Janamashtami was celebrated with fervour on Monday at Mayapur, the global headquarters of the for Consciousness (ISKCON) in district, along with other parts of

"More than 50,000 devotees from different parts of the world gathered at the temple complex to offer prayers and to witness several spiritual, devotional and cultural programmes organised over the past three days to mark the occasion," an ISKCON said.

"The deities of 'Radha-Madhava' (Lord and Radha) were decked up by colourful flowers. The whole temple campus was illuminated with dazzling lights while the altar was decorated with natural grass and shrubs to create an ambience like Vrindavan, the birthplace of Krishna," he said.

Following the initial prayers, the divine couple were bathed with milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, sugar water and juices of seasonal fruits.

"108 varieties of comprising Indian, Chinese and Russian delicacies were offered to the deities followed by a large-sized cake to mark the day of Lord Krishna's birthday," the added.

In Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, Janamashtami was celebrated in several households and temples with equal enthusiasm.

