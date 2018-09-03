Janamashtami celebrated with fervour in Bengal's ISKCON

-
-
Janamashtami was celebrated with fervour on Monday at Mayapur, the global headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Nadia district, along with other parts of West Bengal.
"More than 50,000 devotees from different parts of the world gathered at the temple complex to offer prayers and to witness several spiritual, devotional and cultural programmes organised over the past three days to mark the occasion," an ISKCON spokesperson said.
"The deities of 'Radha-Madhava' (Lord Krishna and Radha) were decked up by colourful flowers. The whole temple campus was illuminated with dazzling lights while the altar was decorated with natural grass and shrubs to create an ambience like Vrindavan, the birthplace of Krishna," he said.
Following the initial prayers, the divine couple were bathed with milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, sugar water and juices of seasonal fruits.
"108 varieties of food items comprising Indian, Chinese and Russian delicacies were offered to the deities followed by a large-sized cake to mark the day of Lord Krishna's birthday," the spokesperson added.
In Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, Janamashtami was celebrated in several households and temples with equal enthusiasm.
--IANS
mgr/prs/bg
