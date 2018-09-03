Pilgrims throng Krishna shrines in Mathura, Vrindavan

Tens of thousands of devotees congregated to celebrate the birthday of Hindu deity Sri on Monday.

More than 5,000 temples in the Braj area including Vrindavan and were decked up for the festivities.

Despite the intermittent drizzle, the mood was upbeat as spirited devotees chanted Sri bhajans while moving from one shrine to the other.

The main temples were attractively decorated and flood lit. "Flowers from Kolkatta and Bangaluru have been procured," a said.

district officials said elaborate security arrangements were in place and to ensure smooth traffic management.

Traffic was diverted both in Vrindavan and

"The crowd will swell in the evening at the and the Sri Krishna 'janamsthaan'," another said.

The flowing to the brim afforded a spectacular sight for the pilgrims at Vishram Ghat in Mathura and Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan.

