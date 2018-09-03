Janmashtami celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

People thronged decorated temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday to mark Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.
Temples were decorated with fancy lights and flowers.
People gathered at temples to get a glimpse of the tableaus (jhankis) depicting the life of Lord Krishna.
The Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, ISCON temple in Chandigarh and other temples were decked up for the occasion.
"People have been coming since Sunday evening to offer prayers and see the jhankis," Prem Sharma, a priest at Chandigarh's Sector 15 temple said.
Children were particularly excited to be part of the Janmashtami festivities.
"With the use of technology, the jhankis have also improved in the last few years," said Hardik Sinha, 14.
Tight security arrangements, including metal detectors, were installed at popular shrines as a precautionary measure.
