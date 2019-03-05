JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer over neck problem

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
Business Standard

Tokyo court grants ex-Nissan chief Ghosn bail: media

AFP  |  Tokyo 

A Tokyo Court on Tuesday granted ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn bail, local media reported, in a shock decision that could see the auto tycoon freed after more than three months of detention.

The court reportedly set the bail at one billion yen (USD 9 million), but prosecutors are likely to appeal the decision and could even file additional allegations against Ghosn to keep him from leaving detention.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 09:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements