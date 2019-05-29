Jasprit Bumrah steals the show at Indian Cricket Heroes event

Indian Heroes - an initiative by R.P. Goenka Group, and Star - saw India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma, pace sensation and woman scoop the top honours.

all-rounder was handed the award for best performance in the League.

The debuting annual event recognised the very best of Indian professional cricketers in a ceremony to reward, reflect and rejoice the heroes of the game across nine categories including Emerging of the Year Male & Female, Best Performance in India's T20 tournament 2019, of the Year, and a special Heroes Tribute.

1983 ICC World Cup-winning and Goenka were the co-chairs of the awards jury who attended the event along with the jury members: Ex- women's Anjum Chopra, Ayaz Memon, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former batsman statistician was also in attendance.

This year's event crowned the greatest performers in Indian in the last 12 months across nine categories, with a special Heroes Tribute:

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Female - Radha Yadav

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Male - Mayank Agarwal

Bowler of the Year Female - Poonam Yadav

Bowler of the Year Male - Jasprit Bumrah

Batter of the Year Female - Smriti Mandhana

Batter of the Year Male - Rohit Sharma

Best Performance in India's T20 tournament 2019 - Andre Russell

Best Performance versus India 2019 - Sam Curran

Cricketer of the Year - Jasprit Bumrah

Heroes Tribute 2019 - Yuvraj Singh.

