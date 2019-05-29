Nadal reaches French Open's 3rd round

Spanish star on Wednesday qualified for the third round of after defeating of 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

In two hours and nine minutes, world No. 2 Nadal maintained his steady pace and overcame Maden, who was making his debut at 29 years, in straight sets, news reported.

"Done in a wink. sees off his second German in as many matches with a routine 6-1 6-2 6-4 win over Yannick Maden," the tournament posted to its official account.

This is Nadal's eighth time to beat a in straight sets in as many matches in the French capital, continuing with his quest for a record-extending 12th title.

By winning this match, title defender has reached his 88th overall career triumph at the Grand Slam event.

Nadal admitted that he lost control of the match in the final set, allowing world No. 114 Maden to set the pace by breaking the Spaniard's serve twice.

He said that the German enjoyed more confidence and has good dynamics, having won four matches this year: three in the qualifying rounds and one against Kimmer Coppejans of in the first round.

Nadal also mentioned that he felt happy to return to win at the

He underscored that the center court is the most important court of his career, however, the fans are closer and it becomes more joyful at the Suzanne-Lenglen court, which comes second in importance.

Throughout his successful career in Paris, Nadal has gone through tough starts and other less complicated, such as the match he played on Monday against qualifier of in the first round.

Next up in the third round, Nadal is set to square off against world No. 29 of Belgium, who defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 after an hour and 50 minutes.

Goffin has never defeated Nadal on clay, but he prevailed over the Spanish star once on a hard court at the 2017 ATP Finals in

