Jayant Sinha's income decreased, wife's increased

While the income of Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha who filed his nominations from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday decreased in the last five years, his wife's income increased.
According to Sinha's declaration, his total income was Rs 5,74,20,270 in 2013-14, which declined to Rs 91,01,220 in 2014-15 and then to Rs 35,91,290 in 2017-18. But in contrast, his wife Punita Kumar's income increased from Rs 1,14,27,790 in 2014-15 to Rs 5,36,21,990 in 2017-18.
Punita also has no liabilities, while Sinha has Rs 14,68,40,898 loans.
Sinha owned Rs 32,56,77,716 moveable assets, his wife, Rs 11,43,46,266. The Minister purchased immovable property worth Rs 14,18,40,400, while his wife bought assets worth Rs 8,54,79,717.
Sinha arrived to file his nomination papers, accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. He had to walk to the District Election Officer's office after his vehicle developed a snag.
After Sinha filed nominations, Das tweeted, "Welcome to all who came for Jayant Sinha's nomination. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Hazaribagh has moved forward on the path of development. Let's give momentum to the development of Jharkhand. Phir ek bar Modi."
Jayant Sinha was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hazaribagh in 2014. The seat was earlier represented by his father Yashwant Sinha.
--IANS
ns/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU