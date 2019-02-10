JUST IN
PM will inaugurate medical college in Hazaribagh on Feb 17:

Press Trust of India  |  Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Hazaribagh on February 17, Union Minister Jayant Sinha Sunday said.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Medical College in Hazaribagh during his visit. He agreed to visit Hazaribagh after being impressed by the implementation of Central and state schemes in Hazaribagh," the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation reporters here.

Sinha said inauguration of a railway link to Hazaribagh, construction of a super speciality hospital, start of construction work of airport and several other projects were the highlights of development of Hazaribagh.

Sinha is the Lok Sabha member of the Hazaribagh seat.

