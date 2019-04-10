PM scared of probe into Rafale deal, says Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not able to deliver his speeches properly as he was worried about going to jail, since the opposition party raised the "Rafale issue".
"Have you seen the appearance of the 'Chowkidar'? His face has been worn out. He is not able to look the countrymen in the eye. He is not able to deliver his speeches properly. The Chowkidar is scared because he is a thief," Gandhi said here in a veiled reference to Modi.
"He is worried that the Congress has caught him on the Rafale issue. He is worried that he would go to jail if it's investigated," said the Congress chief while addressing a rally here, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, in support of party candidate Deepa Dasmunsi. She is contesting the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.
Stating the Congress is fighting a pitched battle with the BJP across the country, Gandhi said they would defeat Modi in the general elections and punish everyone involved in the Rafale scam.
"After elections, there will be an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal and all those who stole the money will be punished. No one will be spared," the Congress chief said.
Referring to the Supreme Court order to review the Rafale deal, Gandhi said no one would get away and said the Indian Air Force would also get the justice once the probe happens.
The Supreme Court has said it will examine the secret documents while considering petitions asking for a review of its order giving the government a clean chit on the deal.
