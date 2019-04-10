Modi biopic release after polls: EC (Fourth Lead)

Amid a major controversy, the (EC) on Wednesday ordered stoppage of release of Narendra Modi's biopic even as it was considering a complaint against the telecast of TV.

Earlier, the had indicated that TV had also been banned till the end of elections. However, later in the day, she clarified that she had said so because she "misinterpreted" the poll panel's order on Modi biopic, believing it applied to the TV channel as well.

Regarding the TV, the said some clarifications were sought from the on Tuesday regarding pre-certification of political advertisements on the channel by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

"These clarifications have now been received and are being processed in the Commission," the said.

Earlier in the day, the stopped the release of Modi's biopic till the Lok Sabha elections conclude, saying that any material which disturbs a level playing field should not be displayed.

"Any biopic in the nature of biography or hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media, including cinematograph during the operation of MCC (model code of conduct)," the said in its order.

It also said that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content which either depicts a candidate for furtherance of electoral prospect directly or indirectly shall not be put to display in the in the area where MCC is in force.

The order issued by the poll panel added that in case of a violation, a committee constituted by the Commission would examine the same and suggest appropriate action. The committee would be headed by a retired or a retired of any high court.

The said it had received complaints about certain films, namely "NTR Laxmi", "PM Narendra Modi" and "Udyama Simham", which "claimed to either diminish or advance the electoral prospect of a candidate or a political party in the garb of creative freedom".

Though the display materials claimed "to be part of creative content, it has been contended that these have propensity and potentiality to affect the level playing field" which is "not in consonance with the provisions of model code of conduct", it said.

The Commission added there is an emergent need for intervention in such political content "intended (or purported to be) for benefiting or discrediting the electoral prospects" of any candidate or political party, for ensuring a level playing field.

--IANS

vv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)