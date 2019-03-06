N.Korea rebuilding Sohae rocket launch site: Observers

New images of suggest it is restoring a it had pledged to dismantle, analysts said.

The images were taken two days after talks between US and North Korea's ended on February 28, without reaching a deal on denuclearisation.

The Tongchang-ri site has been used for launches and engine testing, never for ballistic missile launches, the reported.

Work to dismantle it began in 2018 but stopped as the US talks stalled.

The pledge to dismantle it had been seen as a confidence-building measure between and

The US on Tuesday warned could face yet more sanctions should not take steps to denuclearise.

In an interview with FOX Business Network, US said would see whether the Pyonyang was still serious about the negotiations and was committed.

"If they're not willing to do it... they're not going to get relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them and we'll look at ramping those sanctions up in fact," quoted Bolton as saying.

The evidence, coming from several US think tanks and testimony from the service, appears to show rapid progress has been made in rebuilding structures on the rocket launch pad at the Sohae site at Tongchang-ri.

Sohae has been North Korea's since 2012. It has also been used for testing engines for missiles capable of reaching the US. However, it has never been used for testing the ballistic missiles that are considered so provocative.

"This distinction is important," Jenny Town, of monitoring group 38 North, told the "The North Koreans likely see the rebuilding not as an active part of their missile program, but of their civilian space programme -- a distinction they have made repeatedly in the past.

"One would assume, the rebuilding of these structures signals a diminished lack of trust in the process," said Town.

The second summit between Trump and Kim ended last week in without any deal or agreement. The two leaders were unable to agree on how far should progress with denuclearisation before it was granted some sanctions relief.

Observers have warned though that adding fresh sanctions could completely stall the peace efforts.

"North Korea always reacts to the imposition of more sanctions in the same way: defiantly," Town said. "Imposing new sanctions now is only going to deflate whatever political will there may be to keep negotiating."

Bolton on Sunday said that Washington's "program of maximum pressure will continue" on Pyongyang, which had "brought them to the table in the first place".

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)