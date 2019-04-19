Karkare died because of my curse, says Sadhvi Pragya

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and 2008 bomb blast accused Sadhvi on Friday sparked off a controversy by saying that Karkare, who lost his life in the 26/11 attack, had died to "her curse".

The statement by Thakur, who had joined the BJP on Wednesday and was hours later named its candidate against former in Bhopal, draw flak from opposition parties like the and the Aam Aadmi Party, who demanded that that the party apologise for.

At a public meeting in Bhopal, Thakur, recounting the episode of her arrest and interrogation in the case, said that she was in a jail and the of the probe had called and said that she should be released as there was no evidence against her.

"Then asked me various questions and I replied 'God knows'. At this, said would he have to go to God to get the answers. Then, I told him that he would be destroyed and he was cursed... within a month and a half he fell victim to the terrorists' bullets.

"Hindus believe that that a period of one and a half month after anyone's birth or death is of ritual impurity. When Karkare asked me these questions, this period started for him and ended with him being killed by terrorists," she said.

Condemning the comments, the and the came out demanding the BJP to apologise for the comment.

accused Thakur of mocking Karkare's death.

"I live in We saw 26/11 at close quarters. Karkare stood up to save us from Pakistani terrorists. He was killed by them. BJP candidate from mocks his death," Jha said in a tweet.

The said the nation is proud of Karkare who laid down his life fighting against the Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 attack. "BJP must apologize for insulting Karkare."

Chief called the comments "disgraceful" and said her comment need to be condemned in strongest terms.

"BJP is showing its true colours and it must be shown it's place now," he tweeted.

also questioned the BJP for Thakur's comment.

" died fighting people not very different from yourself. He didn't die because a terror accused 'felt bad' and 'cursed' him. The man died fighting to protect our rights to vote and elect a government. How dare BJP insult our martyrs like this?" he asked.

