Mayawati shares stage with Mulayam, calls him genuine OBC leader (Third Lead)

Former Chief Ministers and on Friday erased 24 years of bitter hostilities and shared the same platform in where the took on while the patriarch declared that this will be his last election.

The two leaders sat side by side even as the crowds lustily cheered the alliance. introduced her to workers and asked them to touch her feet to show their respect.

In her speech, said that was a genuine backward caste leader who had united various caste groups.

"He is not a fake (farzi) like who claims to be a but has done nothing for OBCs and Dalits," she said.

asked people to recognize the genuine leaders of their caste and ensure their victory.

"Ensure the victory of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His son is carrying forward his father's legacy," she added, referring to the other former who too later took on Modi.

In her speech, Mayawati said: "You must ensure a historic win for Mulayam Singh Yadav."

She said that the 'natakbazi' of the on the 'chowkidar' issue would not have the desired impact on the voters now. She blasted the for betraying the people by making false promises, including giving Rs 15 lakh to all Indians.

She stated that if the SP-BSP-RLD alliance came to power, she would ensure financial assistance for the poor.

The taunted the Prime Minister for terming the alliance as 'Sarab' and said that the BJP was intoxicated with power and had to be voted out.

She said that several questions were being raised about her party's alliance with "I have already explained that some decisions are taken in larger national interests. We have also done the same."

Mayawati insisted that the had fared poorly in the first two rounds of the staggered elections and vowed to oust the

Targeting the too, the called its NYAY scheme "a drama".

" remained in power at the Centre for over 60 years but they did not work and they were thrown out. And now to get votes of the poor they are promising money to them. This will also not get them votes."

In his brief speech, Mualayam Singh Yadav welcomed the and asked party workers to treat Mayawati with respect because she had come to campaign for him.

He also asked the people to ensure his victory with a greater majority than ever before.

"I am not going to speak much because you all have heard me many times," he said.

He said this will be his last election and so urged the people to help him win with a record margin.

Akhilesh Yadav, speaking for himself and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, accused Modi of fooling the electorate. He said Modi presented himself as a 'chaiwala' in the 2014 battle and was now calling himself a 'chowkidar'.

The and the BSP first entered into an alliance in 1993 and formed a government in

After the 1995 incident in which Mayawati and her supporters were held captive for almost 30 hours by Samajwadi Party leaders, the two parties had severed all ties.

Mayawati, after the was dismissed in Uttar Pradesh and she was 'rescued' from the Guest house, had sworn that she would never have any truck with the Samajwadi Party.

Later, she became with BJP support in 1995. The government lasted four months.

