Jet loan restructuring to be under Sashakt scheme: SBI chief

Lenders of the cash strapped will restructure loans given to the under the 'Sashakt' scheme, (SBI) said on Friday.

Speaking at a concall after the third quarter earning results on Friday, Kumar said the debt recast proposal would go to the screening panel of Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

Recently, has been in a tight spot financially as a rescue plan is said to be stitched between its partner and a consortium of banks.

The has a loan burden of over Rs 8,000 crore and it could see some of that amount being converted into equity by the banks.

In a stock exchange filing on January 28, said an Extraordinary Meeting (EGM) of the company would be held on February 21.

It said a special resolution would be put forth at the EGM to consider and "to approve conversion of loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities".

On Friday, Jet Airways scrip closed 7.79 per cent up at Rs 255.90 per share after touching an intra-day high of Rs 281.50 and a low of Rs 234.30 from its previous close of 237.40.

--IANS

rrb-rv/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)