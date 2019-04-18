Jet saga: Airlines asked to advance fleet induction

-
ALSO READ
Govt to allocate 440 vacant Jet slots to other airlines
Govt looks at providing Jet Airways' unused airport slots to other domestic airlines
Pakistani airspace to remain closed till Thursday midnight
DGCA approves Jet Airways' summer schedule only till April 25
Jet Airways shares dive over 5 pc on flight cancellations
-
A day after Jet Airways suspended all flights, the government on Thursday asked domestic airlines to advance their aircraft induction plans for capacity augmentation and to keep airfares in check.
Apart from fleet induction, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has formed a committee comprising airport operators, Airport Authority of India and DGCA to temporarily re-allocate Jet's slots.
The development comes after Civil Aviation Secretary convened two separate meetings, one with airport operators and the other with the airlines to coordinate and address issues on capacity, slots and passenger convenience.
Briefing the media after the series of meetings, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that Jet has vacated 280 slots in Mumbai and more than 160 slots in Delhi.
The slot re-allocation committee will meet next week to take the process forward.
--IANS
rv/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU