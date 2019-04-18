JUST IN
Jet saga: Airlines asked to advance fleet induction

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A day after Jet Airways suspended all flights, the government on Thursday asked domestic airlines to advance their aircraft induction plans for capacity augmentation and to keep airfares in check.

Apart from fleet induction, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has formed a committee comprising airport operators, Airport Authority of India and DGCA to temporarily re-allocate Jet's slots.

The development comes after Civil Aviation Secretary convened two separate meetings, one with airport operators and the other with the airlines to coordinate and address issues on capacity, slots and passenger convenience.

Briefing the media after the series of meetings, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that Jet has vacated 280 slots in Mumbai and more than 160 slots in Delhi.

The slot re-allocation committee will meet next week to take the process forward.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 21:38 IST

