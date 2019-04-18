Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up 64.7%

Infocomm, a Group company, on Thursday reported a 64.7 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2018-19, on an year-on-year basis.

The standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last fiscal was Rs 840 crore, up from Rs 510 crore reported during FY 2017-18, a statement from said.

The company reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 11,106 crore during the quarter under review, 55.8 per cent higher from Rs 7,128 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

As on March 31, 2019, subscriber base of the company stood at 306.7 million, it said, adding that the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) during the quarter ended March was Rs 126.2.

"Customer engagement was healthy with average data consumption per user per month of 10.9 GB and average voice consumption of minutes per user per month," it said.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Industries, said: "We at are truly overwhelmed and proud to now serve over 300 million subscribers. Growth in at this scale has been unparalleled."

Ambani further said that Jio's endeavour is to offer "gold standard" digital experience to all its users across the country.

"After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home and Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next generation FTTX services," he said.

