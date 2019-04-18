JUST IN
Jet suspends operation, airways stocks tank 30%

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways scrips tanked over 30 per cent on the BSE during the early trade on Thursday, after suspension of operations over refusal of lenders to provide emergency funding.

Jet scrips hit a low of Rs 168.60 apiece from it's previous close of Rs 241.85.

At 10.43 a.m., Jet was trading at Rs 175.30, down Rs 66.55 or 27.52 per cent.

Jet Airways announced the temporary suspension of all flight services from Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.

Thu, April 18 2019. 11:18 IST

