The new batch of (JGU) graduates have shown keen interest to pursue public policy processes, both at the state and at the Union levels, the Founding said.

The of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) graduates having successfully completed their academic year 2018-19, with focus on Public Policy, and Economics programmes have multiple options open before them.

Speaking about the growing popularity of Public Policy as a rewarding career option, (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding of JGU, said: "There is an increasing interest among youth to professionally engage with the public policy processes, both at the state and at the levels.

"This is evidenced by the increasing number of newer schools offering programmes in public policy, and the significant increase in number of students applying for the MAPP programme of the JSGP."

The students graduating with JSGP's two-year MA in Public Policy (MAPP) programme have a wide variety of careers to choose from, he said.

They have the option to choose from civil services, policy analysis, and research in governments, quasi-governmental organizations, and the UN and other international development organizations, besides think-tanks, academia, industry bodies and for-profit private sectors.

MAPP students, of previous as well as current graduating batches, have had exciting offers for internships as well as placements from reputed organisations such as Centre for (CSS), NITI Aayog, Accountability India, for Human Settlements (IIHS), (CII), (IFPRI), (IGC), and (PAC), Kumar said.

The students who were successful in civil service examinations felt the MAPP programme provided them firm grounding in a wide variety of related disciplines which are essential for success in competitive examinations.

Three of the graduating students of the JSGP also secured the to (LAMP) fellowship offered by the PRS Legislative Research. The LAMP fellows have the opportunity to be mentored by Members of Parliament and to engage with leading experts in finding to pressing development issues.

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)