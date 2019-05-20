Over 175 JGU students going to Oxford, Harvard, Columbia, UCB

Over 175 students from (JGU) will be leaving shortly for Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes (STSAP) across leading universities of the world, including Harvard, Oxford, and the (UCB).

The students will be attending these coveted programmes as part of the various short study abroad opportunities offered to them at and will receive academic credits and

a certificate from the host university, a statement said.

Thirty-five students will study human rights and development at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health; 25 students will be reading International Law and Global Governance at Somerville College, Oxford; 27 students have enrolled to study business and corporate laws at the University Law School; the students travelling to UCB will get an exposure on and International Journalism.

Smaller groups of students will also be visiting to study Intellectual Property and Competition law and Monash University's Prato Centre, to study

" has further collaborated with other leading universities of the world like Sciences Po (The Paris Institute of Political Science) France, (ISDE), Madrid, and University of Granada, Spain, to offer a diverse set of programmes encompassing various disciplines," the statement said.

The short-term programmes "have become extremely relevant for the universities who aspire to impart a world-class learning experience to its students. The international exposure not only broadens the students' outlook but introduces them to multi-cultural and interdisciplinary learning environment".

"This global confluence of experience equips the students with skills and knowledge with a view to educating and inspiring them in the fast evolving global world. It will also help them imbibe the required qualifications and expertise that will be relevant in the globalised work environment," the statement added.

Talking about JGU's sustained effort to provide students with increased study abroad opportunities, the of JGU, C. Raj Kumar, reiterated that "JGU is relentlessly working to expand and diversify the short term study abroad programmes offered to students. The remarkable feature of these programmes are that they don't impose any disciplinary limitations for students as far as access is concerned. For example, any student from any school in any year of study can pursue almost all of these programme".

Highlighting the growth and expansion of these programmes in the last few years, Kumar said: "From 3 programmes in 2016, JGU is now offering short term study abroad opportunities in more than 10 world-class universities. Every year, new programmes are added and offered in collaboration with our partner universities and the JGU's for Higher Research & (IIHEd) is leading this effort. Through these endeavours, we reaffirm our commitment to produce global citizens and constantly explore global opportunities for our students".

These programmes are coordinated by the for Higher Research & (IIHEd), an institute located within, JGU which is dedicated towards research and in higher

--IANS

vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)