Jindal B-School hosts over 70 recruiters, scripts impressive placement record

The Sonipat-based (JGBS) was a favoured choice for over 70 top recruiters in 2019, with international placements and top salary packages for their fresh graduates touching Rs 30 lakh per annum.

The recruiters ranged from MNCs to start-ups and included Amazon, Adani Gas, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC Hotels, M&C Saatchi, BYJU's, OYO and Swiggy, the B-School said.

It added: " was the biggest with 9 offers. International placements to countries like UAE, Mauritius, and continued this year as well."

"The success at JGBS reflects the relevant and global nature of our business as well as the mettle of the promising youngsters who join I am confident this trend will continue and strengthen in the years to come," C. Raj Kumar, the Founding of said.

The B-School also prides itself on creating a learning ecosystem where students pursue their calling instead of taking familiar career paths.

Almost one in every four of their graduates is taking the leap into family business and entrepreneurship, it said.

"A myopic approach to careers focussed solely on job placements, tends to ignore the value of holistic professional growth of the students and provision of a broad horizon of professional opportunities to them," Kumar explained.

Rajesh Chakrabarti, of JGBS, said, "Business today is inherently global in nature. We have tried to capture that in our curricular content, faculty experiences and backgrounds, and partnerships with other leading institutions around the world."

The Jindal B-School students can also pursue double degree programmes, student exchange programmes and other study abroad programmes, as the institution has partnerships with over 30 international universities and B-Schools.

These include the University of at Dallas, European Business School, Carleton University, Mary University of London, and

The University hopes to maintain and grow the impressive placement trend.

