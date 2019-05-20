Global exposure broadens students' outlook introducing them to multi-cultural learning environment, said Monday as it announced that more than 175 of its students will pursue various courses in institutes such as and under a study programme.

It will help them imbibe qualifications and expertise relevant in the globalised work environment, JGU said in a statement.

JGU Founding C said the varsity's over 175 students will shortly leave the country to pursue courses in leading institutes across the world, including Harvard, and as part of Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes (STSAP).

"The remarkable feature of these programmes are that they do not impose any disciplinary limitations for students as far as access is concerned. For example, any student from any school in any year of study can pursue almost all of these programmes," he said.

The universities that will host JGU students, include university where 35 students will study human rights and development, which will host 26 students for International Law and Global Governance, and where 27 students have enrolled for business and corporate laws, the statement said.

at JGU, Nandita Koshal said "International exposure is considered as an essential element of educational experience by students, parents, universities as well as the employers. These residential programmes not only provide students an opportunity to be a part of host university's unique tutorial system but also allows them to have the experience of pursuing an intensive and rigorous programme at some of the world's prestigious universities".

at Jindal Global Law School, Eesha Mohapatra said that the summer school is designed in a manner that the students get to learn from various professors who teach on different topics helping them to broaden their horizons.

