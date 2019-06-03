Jharkhand CM warns Maoists against violence

Jharkhand has said the system cannot be changed at gun point, referring to the Maoist agenda and violence.

"You (Maoists) cannot change the system at gun point. If the democratic system is challenged, we will chase them out and finish them," the told the media in Dumka on Monday.

His remark came a day after Maoists attacked security personnel in Dumka, killing one and injuring four others.

"Maoists are taking their last breaths in the state. has broken its backbone. The situation has changed since 2014 and Maoist incidents have declined".

"Development is taking place in areas where Maoists were once active. The situation has changed. The government believes development is the only solution of all problems," the said.

--IANS

ns/ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)