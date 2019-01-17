JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP Gen Secretary Ram Lal down with fever, admitted in Noida hospital

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was on Thursday admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida following high fever.

According to hospital sources, he was having running fever from Wednesday night and has been kept under observation.

Khemchand Sharma, member of BJP's national IT and social media campaign, said the 66-year-old party office-bearer was in the hospital for "regular checkup".

"BJP National General Secretary (Organization) Shri Ram Lal ji admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida just for regular checkup. I just had a discussion with his team. Nothing to worry," Sharma tweeted.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 23:10 IST

