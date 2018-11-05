Jharkhand to erect 25-ft statue of Birsa Munda in museum

The cabinet chaired by on Monday approved setting up of a 25-ft statue of freedom fighter at the old Central Jail here, which is now being converted into a museum.

"Along with the statue of Birsa Munda, 9-ft statues of 10 freedom fighters of the state will also come up in the Museum," told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

is developing the old Central Jail into a museum dedicated to Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda had fought against the British rulers and was hanged in the same jail.

The prisoners were shifted to a new building in 2006, and the old central jail is being converted into a museum spread across 30 acres.

The also decided to give Rs one lakh to Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe students who have qualified the preliminary examination of the The money will help the students prepare for the main examination.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the monthly payments of the Aganwadi Sevikas and others.

