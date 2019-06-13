Jhelum river water breaches flood alarm level in Kashmir

Due to incessant rains in the Valley, the waters of the river has breached the flood alarm level of 18 feet on Thursday, authorities said.

Unprecedented snowfall in Sonamarg and heavy downpours in the south catchment areas of the have swollen most water bodies and mountain streams in the valley.

floods have washed away some bridges built over mountain streams in Bandipora and Tangmarg. The excess water has also inundated apple orchards in district.

The authorities said the danger of an impending flood in has been averted due of fair weather during the last 12 hours.

The has forecast dry weather in the valley during the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, some 100 sheep were killed when lightning struck the meadows in Sonamarg and Baltal on Wednesday night.

"The shepherds kept the sheep under the open sky when it snowed in Baltal and Sonamarg on Wednesday. Snowfall was followed by lightning in which the animals were killed," the police said.

