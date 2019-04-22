Stuck at airport, Skype comes to AIFF TD applicant's rescue

side Yokohama F Marinos' Doru Isac, who had applied for the post of All Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Director, failed to appear for an interview at the headquarters in New Delhi, on Monday, as he remained struck at the because of visa problems.

Isac had remained an to legendary Arsene Wenger when he was working with Nagoya Grampus Eight. He also worked previously with and

According to sources, Isac, who is a Romanian national and applied for the post of Technical Director, waited for his visa at the even though the technical committee, headed by Shyam Thapa was expecting him to arrive.

"Out of the three candidates, only Isac was to appear in person as he wished to be present personally. However, because of visa problems, he too was interviewed by the committee through Skype. Isac is likely to take a return flight tonight," said an

The committee spoke to two other applicants, of and of Portugal, but they did not reach a decision.

"The committee has sought for more details before taking a decision. It may take another week or so," the said. Australian Scott O'Donnell, who had earlier remained the in AIFF, was not interviewed.

The position of TD had been lying vacant ever since O'Donnell left in 2017. Former has been working as an acting TD since then.

