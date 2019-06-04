Jiggs Kalra was way ahead of his time (Obituary)

Back in the early 1970s, when J. Inder Singh began writing "Platter Chatter" on for a leading daily, there were many who sniggered. But Jiggs was way ahead of his time and doggedly pushed his way through to earn monikers aplenty and show the path ahead to more than a generation of writers - and, indeed, raise the art of gastronomy to new heights.

Along the way, in a career spanning five decades, he strove to revive lost cuisines as well as cooking styles and re-introduced age old delicacies such as the galouti and other kebabs served in India's royal kitchens; and established some of the country's most highly-acclaimed and best performing restaurants - one of the most notable being that is run by his son Zorawar Singh, apart from Grill and Made in

Ever one to be modest, he said of his culinary journey in a magazine interview some years ago: "I come from a typical Punjabi family; my father was from the Indian armed forces and a stickler for discipline. He expected me to follow in his footsteps but I had other plans. Reading and writing were a passion from a very young age. My exposure to the kitchen happened, thanks to my grandmother. Her mutton beliram still remains my favourite. My mother is one of the finest cooks I've ever known. I consider them my mentors."

And some mentors they proved to be - along with Khushwant Singh, the then of the in who was quite taken in by Kalra's constant griping: who's going to tell me about the best places to eat in this city?

The answers came with a vengeance and stretched way beyond to span the entire country as honed his skills on the job, as it were, his meticulous research translating into 11 books on Indian cuisine, including "PRASHAD" that many a till today consider his bible.

"'Prashad' has now gone into its 44th reprint. It's the one book a mother-in-law gives to her and to her daughter. My younger son Ajeet's wife cooks everything out of that book," Kalra had been quoted as saying.

Then came "Daawat" - India's first television reality show - and that too in the Doordarshan era.

Pushpesh Pant, a no mean foodie himself who was associated with the show and later penned a coffee table book on it, said: "The proof of the pudding, they say, is in the eating, and another adage cautions that too many cooks spoil the broth. Accepting the challenge meant defying conventional wisdom. We, in turn, began by inviting dozens of chefs - young and old - accomplished masters and promising talent, men and women from the four corners of our vast and varied land - to showcase the fabulous culinary heritage of "

Jiggs, "never the one to be happy unless the labour undertaken is prodigious, suggested - and his suggestions have the tendency to end up as dictates - we give the viewers something new in addition to what was expected. Why not research the ayurvedic basis of and incorporate interesting useful information about the ingredients being used? What started as a lark has now become an obsessive quest for both of us but that is a different story," Pant added.

This, more than anything else, explains the mark of a man who, along the way, suffered a heart attack but bounced back after a bypass surgery in the US.

Recalls senior of Kalra's post-operative days: "I told Jiggs that the only other person I knew about who popped over 60 pills a day was 'I should open a company with him, maybe a shop, naam se chelega,' he joked."

Since the time he had returned from the hospital after recovering from his stroke, he had done two books, helped to open three restaurants, held nine festivals from to Calcutta, become the brand for Basmati rice, travelled overseas with to and organised his meals, planned the banquet at for Pervez Musharraf, and was back on as the

"All this for a man who is only half a man," Jiggs chortled. "People tell me I have achieved more from the bed than if I had been walking around. I don't agree," Manuel recalled.

This also explains Kalra's major role in the culinary success of major chains like Group, and the as also some international properties.

Honours came his way aplenty, including induction into the International Food & Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame (the first Asian to be so elevated), besides numerous awards and accolades, both national and international.

There are those who rise above any honours bestowed on them. Kalra was certainly one of them. May his soul Rest in Peace.

( can be contacted at vishnu.makhijani@ians.in)

--IANS

vm/mr/pg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)