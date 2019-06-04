Remained calm and focused despite being questioned for 80 hours: Vadra

Robert Vadra, brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday appeared for questioning before the (ED) in a case and said he remained focused and calm despite being questioned for over 80 hours.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

In a post before arriving at the ED's Jamnagar office here, Vadra wrote: "As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm."

The took umbrage to news reports and on his health and wrote: "But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct... But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on..."

He further added: "My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but one's honest mind cannot. I'm determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side..."

Vadra appeared before the financial probe agency, a day after a court allowed him to travel to the and the US for six weeks of medical treatment.

Last Thursday, Vadra was questioned by the ED for over seven hours on the amount received by his company as kickbacks in petroleum deals in The agency accused him of using the money to buy properties in

However, he skipped the ED questioning the next day citing ill health.

