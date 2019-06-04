Celebrated chef Jiggs Kalra passes away at 71

Celebrated and culinary revivalist Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, popularly known as Jiggs Kalra, passed away early morning on Tuesday.

He was 71.

Announcing his father's demise, the iconic chef's son said his father was his "mentor, inspiration and his biggest hero".

"With profound grief and sadness, I would like to announce the demise of my beloved father, Jiggs He was my mentor, my inspiration and my biggest hero," told

Kalra, who held titles like the " of Indian Cuisine" and "Taste maker to the Nation", conferred upon him by Khushwant Singh, was best known for his role as a culinary revivalist.

In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he had been instrumental in reviving some of the indigenous lost recipes as well as cooking styles while introducing Indian cuisine to international audiences.

"He worked tirelessly towards promoting his beloved Indian cuisine globally and felt a personal responsibility towards it. I will miss him forever.

"I have lost my beloved father but Indian cuisine has lost one of its His demise will make our resolve and sense of duty towards Indian cuisine even stronger," said.

Among the delicacies that introduced were the kebabs served in the erstwhile royal kitchens of India, most notable being the Galouti.

Being a columnist and author, gastronome, consultant, anchor of television programmes and a restaurateur, were among other feathers in his cap.

In 1997, the appointed him as to the Trade Promotion Organisation.

Over the past three years, he served as the Director at Massive Restaurants, under which he launched award winning restaurant concepts like by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab, Farzi Caf, and Pa Pa Ya.

The last rites will be performed on Thursday at 10:30 am at the here.

