Rocky, Rambo were never meant to be political, says Sylvester Stallone

Veteran says he never intended his fan-favourite characters -- and -- to be political.

Stallone, 72, will always be associated with the characters which he played in the two film franchises that originated in the '70s and '80s.

He essayed the role of Balboa in eight films, including two "Creed" spinoffs, while he portrayed action star John in four movies. A fifth "Rambo" film is set to release this year.

is presenting the first look of the film, titled " V: Last Blood", at the ongoing film extravaganza.

During a press conference, the veteran discussed the politics of the both the characters, according to

"I never took it personally, people saying was really rightwing. Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. That's just the way it was back then. Everyone was super patriotic growing up. And that's just the way he is," said.

"He's not a political animal. So when he wraps the flag around him, he thinks he's doing a good thing," he added.

Stallone said Rambo was never by "any means meant to be a political statement, but it became one, it took on a life of its own".

"But oh my God, once went, 'I saw Rambo, and he's a Republican'," he recalled and placed his hand to his head as the crowd cheered.

"Rambo V: Last Blood", directed by Adrian Grunberg, is set to release later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)