Bangladesh asks actor Ferdous to return after poll row

In the wake of a controversy over famed canvassing for a Congress candidate in West Bengal, the Deputy High Commission for has asked him not to take part in the election campaign in and return to his country.

It was also suggested to the that he should resume his shooting here after the election season gets over, an at the here said.

Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national now working in Bengali film industry, on Sunday campaigned for Trinamool's candidate from Raiganj in district. He was seen along with two other Bengali actors, and

"Based on media reports, he was asked whether he participated in the campaign or not. Ahmed told us that he was there for the purpose of shooting and had participated in the (ongoing Lok Sabha election) campaign. It was not a right thing to take part in the election as a foreign national. He was asked to go back," the told IANS.

"We have also suggested to him that he should resume his shooting activities after the election season gets over," the added.

The Indian government, however, has cancelled Ahmed's visa and he has been asked to leave the country, the announced on Tuesday evening.

Asked about another Bangladeshi Gazi Abdun Noor, who was also seen campaigning for Trinamool, the official said: "He was seen in the video. But he did not utter any word. He merely raised his hands."

candidate Agarwal, however, claimed that he has "no knowledge" about Ahmed campaigning for him and that he had not invitedthe Bangladeshi actor to canvass for him.

The on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the candidate on violation of model code of conduct on foreigner canvassing for a party.

The Chief Electoral Officer, West is seeking clarification and instruction from the on the issue which is "new" to the officials.

"It is a new thing and requires clarification and instructions. It has to be examined in view of the legal implication of such exercise. We are informing the details of the fact and seeking clarification from the Election Commission," Additional told reporters here on Tuesday.

The CEO's office, which had sought a report from the regarding the incident of the Bangladeshi actor canvassing for the Trinamool, is also sending the report to the Commission, he added.

Basu, however, had said the Model Code of Conduct doesn't specifically state anything about a foreign national canvassing for any political party.

Asked if it is a violation of the poll code, he had said: "The MCC does not have anything specifically written regarding this."

On Noor, he said: "We have not received any complaint."

