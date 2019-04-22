Jio tops 4G download, Vodafone upload speed in March

With 22.2 Mbps (megabits per second) average download speed, Reliance topped the download speed chart of the (TRAI) for March. For Jio, its an improvement over 20.9 Mbps achieved in February.

Reliance was the fastest operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed all through the year.

Performance of dipped marginally in March to 9.3 Mbps from 9.4 Mbps in February, according to the data published by the telecom regulator.

Though and have merged and operate as Idea, the TRAI published their network performance separately.

Average download speed on network improved marginally to 7 Mbps in March from 6.8 Mbps in February. Idea registered a marginal decline in average download speed from 5.7 Mbps in February to 5.6 Mbps in March.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart in March with 6 Mbps, which is same as February.

Idea and Airtel network registered slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.5 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps, respectively, in March, while witnessed improvement with 4.6 Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed on the basis of data collected by the TRAI with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

--IANS

ana/sn/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)