Joint toppers in ISCE's Class 10, 12 board exams

Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Vibha Swaminathan have topped the Class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks while Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar were joint toppers in the Class 10 ICSE exam securing 99.60 per cent, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

The pass percentage for the ICSE exams was 98.54 while it was 96.52 for the ISC exam.

The pass percentage of the ICSE was highest in the western region at 99.76, followed by the southern at 99.73, eastern at 98.87, and northern 97.87. It was 100 per cent for abroad.

In the ISC results, the southern region topped at 98.91, Western region showed a pass percentage of 98.13, eastern 96.66, and northern was at 95.76. It was 99.69 per cent for abroad.

The ICSE and the ISC examinations were organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

The Class 12 exams began on February 4 and concluded on March 25, while the Class 10 examms began on February 22 and concluded on March 25.

