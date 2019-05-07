Naveen seeks JEE Advanced registration date extension

Chief Minister Naveen on Tuesday requested the Centre to extend the registration date of the JEE Advanced examinations by at least 10 days in the wake of

In a letter to Prakash Javadekar, said: "As you are aware, the extremely severe had hit on May 3 which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts.

"Due to non-availability of Internet at many locations in after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their for the Examination."

The JEE Advanced 2019, to get admission into the (IIT), will be held on May 29. Eligible candidates have to register their The registration period started on May 3 and will end on Thursday.

IIT-Roorkee is the organising institute for the exams this year.

"In view of the disruption caused by Fani, it is necessary to extend the registration date by at least 10 days. It may be pertinent to point out that All India NEET Examination was also postponed for Odisha students, which has been already held for other states...," added.

At least 34 people, including 21 from district, have been accounted dead due to the cyclone.

