Jordan to host UN talks on Yemen prisoner swap

Jordan agreed on Tuesday to host a meeting between the representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels upon the request of the UN special envoy to Yemen over the issue of the exchange of prisoners, the media reported.
Martin Griffiths will attend the upcoming Jordanian conference on the earlier agreed 16,000 prisoner exchange between the warring Yemeni sides.
The meeting in Jordan comes on the heels of December's Sweden-based peace negotiations where Griffiths attempted to end nearly four years of civil war that pushed the Arab country to the brink of famine.
"Jordan with its all capabilities supports our brothers in Yemen in their efforts aimed at putting an end to this prolonged crisis, which needs a political solution," Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah said in a statement cited by Efe news.
On January 9, Griffiths urged the UN Security Council to speed up the implementation of the agreements reached in Sweden as it would be necessary "before the parties can reach a comprehensive peace agreement".
"Progress in Sweden is a basis for confidence. It would be conducive to further progress at the next round of consultations," Griffiths had said.
Tension between the Houthis and Yemeni government increased in recent days due to violations of the December 18 ceasefire agreement in and around the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida, the main point of entry point for food and medicine for Yemen's population.
The Arab country has been locked in a political and military crisis since popular regional uprisings began in 2011, with the Houthis taking control of Yemen's capital Sana'a in September 2014, a move that spurred Saudi Arabia to go to war against the Houthis in 2015 with the support of the United Arab Emirates and other key Saudi allies.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU